First National Trust Co Purchases 3,360 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.