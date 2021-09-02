First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 402,313 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

