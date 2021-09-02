First National Trust Co Sells 10,565 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 141,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,093,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

