First National Trust Co Sells 12,220 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,188. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

