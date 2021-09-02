First National Trust Co Sells 2,026 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,172. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.