First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.24.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$25.75. 138,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$17.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.27.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

