First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

