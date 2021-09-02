First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,840 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.05% of First Solar worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Solar by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Guggenheim began coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.