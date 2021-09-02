First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 66,934.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.90. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

