First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,065 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the period.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 542,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,351. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

