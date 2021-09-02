First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 201.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 881,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

