FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.65

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.65 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

