Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 10,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FISV stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

