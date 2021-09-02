FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.