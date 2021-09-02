FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0454 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $44,303.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00137480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00817324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047691 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

