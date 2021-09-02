Font Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Font has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00010126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $38,029.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00132732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00813779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

