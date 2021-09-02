Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.66

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.37 million, a P/E ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.