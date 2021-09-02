Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $308.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.08. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $321.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.