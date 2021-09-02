Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading Down 0.3%

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 7.36 and last traded at 7.48. Approximately 28,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 154,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.50.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.