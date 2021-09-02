Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 450,200 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 513,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.13. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,835. Forward Air has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

