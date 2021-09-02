Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.80.

FOXF opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.10. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

