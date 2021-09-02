Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.93. Franklin Exponential Data ETF shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

