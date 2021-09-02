Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 408,535 shares.The stock last traded at $4.72 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 660,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.