Frax Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.16 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $314.36 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,765,089 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

