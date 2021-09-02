Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMS opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.