Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 11,288 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,724 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $448,088.60.

On Friday, August 27th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $416,666.60.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $32.58. 99,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,970. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

