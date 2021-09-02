Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Freshpet worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.81 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 142,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,946 shares of company stock worth $3,334,605 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

