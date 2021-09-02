Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.35. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

