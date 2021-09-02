FSBT API Token (FSBT) Hits Market Cap of $122,130.93

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $122,130.93 and $16,871.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

