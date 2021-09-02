FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Trading 2% Higher

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

About FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

