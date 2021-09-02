Fundamenta Hits Market Cap of $407,571.70 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $407,571.70 and approximately $801.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00133605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00159563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.58 or 0.07703031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,561.05 or 1.00292279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.00992737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

