Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.0814 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $248,057.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.15 or 0.07598149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.08 or 1.00288051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00855340 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

