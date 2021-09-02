Fusible Hits Market Cap of $204,718.81 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $204,718.81 and $150.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00156927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.36 or 0.07635364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,874.83 or 1.00601473 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.00800178 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

