FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.85.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASH. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 30.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

