FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Issued By Beacon Securities

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avanti Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).
Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Avanti Energy
Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.