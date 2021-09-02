FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Issued By Beacon Securities

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avanti Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

CVE:AVN opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.52 million and a PE ratio of -24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.14. Avanti Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 50.18, a quick ratio of 50.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

