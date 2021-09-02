FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $16.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $15.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.20 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
