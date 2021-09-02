FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Funko, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Funko in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 39.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.7% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 87,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $2,062,374.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,389,646 shares of company stock valued at $30,171,128. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

