FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

DORM opened at $94.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $611,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

