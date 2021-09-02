FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nordson Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nordson in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

NDSN stock opened at $240.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $243.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

