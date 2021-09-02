G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

GIII stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. 17,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,588. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

