G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $32.83. 17,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.