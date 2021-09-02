G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 710,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,106. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

