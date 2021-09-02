Gala Market Cap Hits $177.07 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $177.07 million and $6.08 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

