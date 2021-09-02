Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.36.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of GLPG opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $148.68.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
