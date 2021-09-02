Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $10.62 or 0.00021390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $37.26 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00155739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.57 or 0.07563716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.48 or 0.99804335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00853295 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

