Gameswap (GSWAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $188,518.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Gameswap has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $188,518.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00813498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

