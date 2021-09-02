Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.71

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 17777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $951.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gannett by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 681,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

