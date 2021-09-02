Gemini Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.55 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $191.24 million and $11.55 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00127816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00802414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047471 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 191,956,764 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

