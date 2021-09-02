Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,665 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 129,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $823.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

