Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $960.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940.07 million and the highest is $994.90 million. Generac posted sales of $701.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $438.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $458.10.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Generac by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

